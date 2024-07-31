Back to top

Pacira (PCRX) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Pacira (PCRX - Free Report) reported $178.02 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.1%. EPS of $0.89 for the same period compares to $0.78 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.72% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $173.31 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.73, the EPS surprise was +21.92%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Pacira performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Net product sales- iovera: $5.67 million compared to the $5.37 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +29.4% year over year.
  • Revenue- Net product sales- ZILRETTA: $30.71 million versus $30.11 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.9% change.
  • Revenue- Net product sales- EXPAREL: $136.85 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $135.93 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.3%.
  • Revenue- Royalty revenue: $1.64 million versus $0.60 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Total net product sales: $176.39 million compared to the $172.90 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.1% year over year.
  • Revenue- Net product sales- Bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension: $3.15 million compared to the $1.39 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +353.8% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Pacira here>>>

Shares of Pacira have returned -28.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

