AtriCure (ATRC) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
AtriCure (ATRC - Free Report) reported $116.27 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 15.2%. EPS of -$0.17 for the same period compares to -$0.12 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.04% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $116.32 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.15, the EPS surprise was -13.33%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how AtriCure performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- United States Revenue- Pain management: $15.01 million compared to the $14.23 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +19.2% year over year.
- International Revenue- Pain management: $1.24 million compared to the $0.68 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +182.7% year over year.
- United States Revenue- Total ablation: $57.59 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $58.72 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13%.
- International Revenue- Total ablation: $12.18 million versus $10.98 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +27.7% change.
- United States Revenue- Total: $95.54 million compared to the $97.43 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.5% year over year.
- International Revenue- Appendage management: $8.56 million compared to the $7.78 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +32% year over year.
- United States Revenue- Open ablation: $30.76 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $31.51 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13.9%.
- International Revenue- Open ablation: $9.17 million versus $8.76 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +18.8% change.
- United States Revenue- Minimally invasive ablation: $11.83 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $13.01 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4%.
- International Revenue- Minimally invasive ablation: $1.76 million versus $1.58 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +28.3% change.
- United States Revenue- Appendage management: $37.95 million versus $38.68 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.8% change.
- International Revenue- Total: $20.73 million compared to the $18.80 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +29.4% year over year.
Shares of AtriCure have returned -2.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.