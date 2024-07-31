Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Qorvo (QRVO) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2024, Qorvo (QRVO - Free Report) reported revenue of $886.67 million, up 36.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.87, compared to $0.34 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $851.14 million, representing a surprise of +4.18%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +22.54%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.71.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Qorvo performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- HPA: $129.50 million versus $136.21 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7.3% change.
  • Revenue- ACG: $642.30 million versus $592.33 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +55.8% change.
  • Revenue- CSG: $114.90 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $122.63 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +15.8%.
Shares of Qorvo have returned +4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

