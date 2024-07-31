We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know
Ulta Beauty (ULTA - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $367.53, demonstrating a +0.25% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.5% loss on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.5%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.28%.
Shares of the beauty products retailer have depreciated by 4.63% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 1.37% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.1%.
The upcoming earnings release of Ulta Beauty will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on August 29, 2024. On that day, Ulta Beauty is projected to report earnings of $5.50 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 8.64%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.62 billion, up 3.48% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $25.66 per share and a revenue of $11.54 billion, demonstrating changes of -1.42% and +2.98%, respectively, from the preceding year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Ulta Beauty. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.4% decrease. Ulta Beauty presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, Ulta Beauty currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.29. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 13.09 of its industry.
Meanwhile, ULTA's PEG ratio is currently 1.7. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. ULTA's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.7 as of yesterday's close.
The Retail - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 168, this industry ranks in the bottom 34% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.