We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Starbucks (SBUX) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
For the quarter ended June 2024, Starbucks (SBUX - Free Report) reported revenue of $9.11 billion, down 0.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.93, compared to $1.00 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.19% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.22 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.93, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Starbucks performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Starbucks here>>>
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Comparable Store Sales - North America - Sales Growth: -2% versus the nine-analyst average estimate of -2.1%.
Total Stores: 39,477 compared to the 39,564 average estimate based on nine analysts.
Comparable Store Sales - International - Sales Growth: -7% compared to the -4.7% average estimate based on nine analysts.
Comparable store sales - YoY change: -3% compared to the -2.6% average estimate based on eight analysts.
Net Revenues- North America: $6.82 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $6.85 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.2%.
Net Revenues- International: $1.84 billion versus $1.91 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.6% change.
Net Revenues- Company-operated stores- International: $1.38 billion versus $1.43 billion estimated by four analysts on average.
Net Revenues- Company-operated stores- North America: $6.14 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $6.18 billion.
Net Revenues- Company-operated stores: $7.52 billion versus $7.62 billion estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.5% change.
Net Revenues- Licensed stores: $1.13 billion versus $1.13 billion estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.6% change.
Net Revenues- Other: $468.90 million compared to the $464.88 million average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.4% year over year.
Net Revenues- Channel Development: $438.30 million compared to the $449.79 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.3% year over year.
Shares of Starbucks have returned -2.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.