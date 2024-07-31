Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Advanced Micro (AMD) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2024, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD - Free Report) reported revenue of $5.84 billion, up 8.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.69, compared to $0.58 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.20% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.71 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.67, the EPS surprise was +2.99%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Advanced Micro performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net revenue- Data Center

    : $2.83 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $2.78 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +114.5%.

  • Net revenue- Embedded

    : $861 million compared to the $845.89 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of -41% year over year.

  • Net revenue- Gaming

    : $648 million compared to the $657.24 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of -59% year over year.

  • Net revenue- Client

    : $1.49 billion compared to the $1.42 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +49.5% year over year.
Shares of Advanced Micro have returned -11.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

