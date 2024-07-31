We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Compared to Estimates, Match Group (MTCH) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
For the quarter ended June 2024, Match Group (MTCH - Free Report) reported revenue of $864.07 million, up 4.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.48, compared to $0.48 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $856.17 million, representing a surprise of +0.92%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.48.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Match Group performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Payers - Total: 14.84 million versus 14.81 million estimated by six analysts on average.
Payers - Europe Payers: 4.5 million compared to the 4.53 million average estimate based on five analysts.
Payers - APAC and Other: 3.61 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of 3.55 million.
Revenue Per Payer (RPP) - Total: $19.05 compared to the $18.86 average estimate based on five analysts.
Payers - Americas: 6.74 million versus 6.71 million estimated by five analysts on average.
Revenue Per Payer (RPP) - Americas: $22.30 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $21.54.
Geographic Revenue- Direct Revenue- Europe: $240.19 million versus $244.55 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.5% change.
Geographic Revenue- Direct Revenue- Americas: $450.55 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $436.70 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.8%.
Geographic Revenue- Direct Revenue- APAC and Other: $157.39 million versus $154.59 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.7% change.
Revenue- Total Direct Revenue: $848.13 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $841.83 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.9%.
Revenue- Indirect Revenue: $15.93 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $14.77 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +18.8%.
Revenue- Direct Revenue- Tinder: $479.95 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $476.34 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.1%.
Shares of Match Group have returned +13.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.