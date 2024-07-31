Microsoft (MSFT) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2024, Microsoft (
MSFT Quick Quote MSFT - Free Report) reported revenue of $64.73 billion, up 15.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.95, compared to $2.69 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.84% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $64.19 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.90, the EPS surprise was +1.72%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Microsoft performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Productivity and Business Processes - Percentage Change in Revenue Y/Y: 11% versus 10.1% estimated by nine analysts on average. Intelligent Cloud - Percentage Change in Revenue Y/Y: 19% compared to the 19.4% average estimate based on nine analysts. More Personal Computing - Percentage Change in Revenue Y/Y: 14% versus 11.4% estimated by nine analysts on average. Percentage Change in Revenue Y/Y: 15% compared to the 14.3% average estimate based on nine analysts. Revenue- Productivity and Business Processes: $20.32 billion versus the 11-analyst average estimate of $20.10 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.1%. Revenue- Intelligent Cloud: $28.52 billion versus $28.67 billion estimated by 11 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +18.9% change. Revenue- More Personal Computing: $15.90 billion versus the 11-analyst average estimate of $15.41 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14.3%. Revenue- Server products and cloud services: $26.63 billion versus $26.14 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +21.3% change. Revenue- Devices: $1.22 billion compared to the $1.16 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -10.7% year over year. Revenue- Enterprise and partner services: $1.87 billion compared to the $1.81 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.3% year over year. Revenue- LinkedIn: $4.25 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $4.21 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.8%. Revenue- Office products and cloud services: $14.35 billion versus $14.57 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.2% change. View all Key Company Metrics for Microsoft here>>>
Shares of Microsoft have returned -6.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
