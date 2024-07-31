Back to top

Live Nation (LYV) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Live Nation (LYV - Free Report) reported $6.02 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 7%. EPS of $1.03 for the same period compares to $1.02 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.27% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.04 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.98, the EPS surprise was +5.10%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Live Nation performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Concerts - Estimated events - Total

    : 14.68 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of 13.47 million.

  • Ticketing - Estimated number of fee-bearing tickets

    : 78.47 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of 83.52 million.

  • Concerts - Estimated fans - Total

    : 38.89 million versus 38.81 million estimated by four analysts on average.

  • Concerts - Estimated events - North America

    : 9.99 million compared to the 9.04 million average estimate based on four analysts.

  • Concerts - Estimated events - International

    : 4.69 million versus 4.41 million estimated by four analysts on average.

  • Ticketing - Estimated number of non-fee-bearing tickets

    : 75.13 million compared to the 75.28 million average estimate based on three analysts.

  • Ticketing - Total estimated tickets sold

    : 153.6 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of 158.9 million.

  • Concerts - Estimated fans - North America

    : 23.19 million versus 19.84 million estimated by three analysts on average.

  • Revenue- Concerts

    : $4.99 billion compared to the $4.97 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.6% year over year.

  • Revenue- Other and Eliminations

    : -$6.50 million versus -$14.33 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -56.1% change.

  • Revenue- Sponsorship & Advertising

    : $312.20 million versus $337.45 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.1% change.

  • Revenue- Ticketing

    : $730.70 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $752.97 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3%.
View all Key Company Metrics for Live Nation here>>>

Shares of Live Nation have returned +0.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

