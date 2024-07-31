Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Mondelez (MDLZ) Q2 Earnings

Mondelez (MDLZ - Free Report) reported $8.34 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 1.9%. EPS of $0.86 for the same period compares to $0.76 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.39 billion, representing a surprise of -0.59%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +10.26%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.78.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Mondelez performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Geographic Revenue- North America

    : $2.65 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.63 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.4%.

  • Geographic Revenue- Europe

    : $2.87 billion versus $2.92 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.8% change.

  • Geographic Revenue- AMEA

    : $1.59 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.59 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.4%.

  • Geographic Revenue- Latin America

    : $1.23 billion versus $1.20 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.3% change.
Shares of Mondelez have returned +2.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

