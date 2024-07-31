Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Extra Space Storage (EXR) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2024, Extra Space Storage (EXR - Free Report) reported revenue of $810.66 million, up 58.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.06, compared to $1.50 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.83% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $796.12 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.00, the EPS surprise was +3.00%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Extra Space Storage performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Same-store square foot occupancy

    : 94.3% versus 93.9% estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Property rental

    : $697.10 million versus $690.61 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +58.2% change.

  • Tenant insurance

    : $83.71 million versus $80.93 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +72.8% change.

  • Management and franchise fees

    : $29.86 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $29.30 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +34.5%.

  • Net income (loss) per common share - Diluted

    : $0.88 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.07.
Shares of Extra Space Storage have returned +8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

