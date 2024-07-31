Back to top

Public Storage (PSA) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2024, Public Storage (PSA - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.17 billion, up 4.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $4.23, compared to $3.00 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.61% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.18 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $4.20, the EPS surprise was +0.71%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Public Storage performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Square Foot Occupancy

    : 93% compared to the 92.7% average estimate based on two analysts.

  • Revenues- Ancillary operations

    : $73.48 million compared to the $69.71 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.4% year over year.

  • Revenues- Self-storage facilities

    : $1.10 billion versus $1.11 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.1% change.

  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted)

    : $2.66 compared to the $2.60 average estimate based on five analysts.
Shares of Public Storage have returned +7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

