Compared to Estimates, UDR (UDR) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

UDR (UDR - Free Report) reported $413.33 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.5%. EPS of $0.62 for the same period compares to $1.05 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.11% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $412.87 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.61, the EPS surprise was +1.64%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how UDR performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Average Physical Occupancy

    : 96.8% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 97%.

  • Revenue- Rental income

    : $413.33 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $412.87 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.5%.

  • Revenue- Joint venture management and other fees

    : $1.99 million versus $2 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +37.4% change.

  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted)

    : $0.08 compared to the $0.09 average estimate based on eight analysts.
Shares of UDR have returned +0.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

