Forrester Research (FORR) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2024, Forrester Research (FORR - Free Report) reported revenue of $121.83 million, down 10.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.68, compared to $0.94 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $121.21 million, representing a surprise of +0.51%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -2.86%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.70.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Forrester Research performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Research

    : $83.66 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $79.23 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.6%.

  • Revenue- Advisory services and other (Consulting & Events)

    : $38.16 million compared to the $32.99 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -20.3% year over year.

  • Revenue- Consulting

    : $24.81 million versus $24.29 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -17.2% change.

  • Revenue- Events

    : $13.35 million versus $17.30 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -25.5% change.
Shares of Forrester Research have returned +10.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

