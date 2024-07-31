Back to top

Pros Holdings (PRO) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2024, Pros Holdings (PRO - Free Report) reported revenue of $82.01 million, up 8.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.07, compared to -$0.01 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $81.18 million, representing a surprise of +1.02%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +250.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.02.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Pros Holdings performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Total subscription maintenance and support

    : $68.99 million compared to the $67.92 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.6% year over year.

  • Revenue- Subscription

    : $65.60 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $64.35 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14.5%.

  • Revenue- Maintenance and support

    : $3.39 million compared to the $3.57 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -33.5% year over year.

  • Revenue- Services

    : $13.03 million compared to the $13.27 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.7% year over year.
Shares of Pros Holdings have returned -4.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

