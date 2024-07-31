Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Terex (TEX) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended June 2024, Terex (TEX - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.38 billion, down 1.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.16, compared to $2.35 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.34% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.41 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.03, the EPS surprise was +6.40%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Terex performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net sales- Aerial Work Platforms (AWP)

    : $881.80 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $812.78 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.9%.

  • Net sales- Materials Processing & Mining (MP)

    : $498.60 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $572.43 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -13.7%.

  • Net sales- Corp and Other / Eliminations

    : $1.30 million compared to the $3.04 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +62.5% year over year.

  • Income (loss) from Operations- AWP

    : $133.80 million compared to the $118.33 million average estimate based on five analysts.

  • Income (loss) from Operations- Corp and Other / Eliminations

    : -$17.70 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of -$23.27 million.

  • Income (loss) from Operations- MP

    : $77 million versus $93.18 million estimated by five analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Terex here>>>

Shares of Terex have returned +23.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Terex Corporation (TEX) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise