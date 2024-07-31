Back to top

Stag (STAG) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Stag Industrial (STAG - Free Report) reported $189.78 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 10.5%. EPS of $0.61 for the same period compares to $0.29 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $187.04 million, representing a surprise of +1.47%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +3.39%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.59.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Stag performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Rental income

    : $186.47 million versus $187.33 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.8% change.

  • Revenue- Other income

    : $3.31 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $0.23 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1198%.

  • Net income per share- Diluted

    : $0.33 compared to the $0.20 average estimate based on four analysts.
Shares of Stag have returned +13.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

