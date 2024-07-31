Back to top

Advanced Energy (AEIS) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2024, Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS - Free Report) reported revenue of $364.95 million, down 12.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.85, compared to $1.11 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +5.74% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $345.14 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.69, the EPS surprise was +23.19%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Advanced Energy performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Semiconductor Equipment

    : $188.32 million versus $177.53 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.7% change.

  • Net Sales- Industrial & Medical

    : $79.10 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $86.63 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -38%.

  • Net Sales- Data Center Computing

    : $72.96 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $58.93 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +23.5%.

  • Net Sales- Telecom & Networking

    : $24.56 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $22.11 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -55.9%.
Shares of Advanced Energy have returned +4.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

