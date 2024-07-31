Back to top

Select Water Solutions, Inc. (WTTR) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2024, Select Water Solutions, Inc. (WTTR - Free Report) reported revenue of $365.13 million, down 9.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.13, compared to $0.20 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $370.74 million, representing a surprise of -1.51%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +18.18%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.11.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Select Water Solutions, Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Chemical Technologies

    : $66.56 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $77.21 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -21.5%.

  • Revenue- Water Services

    : $230.01 million compared to the $221.92 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -13.1% year over year.

  • Revenue- Water infrastructure

    : $68.56 million versus $71.22 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +24% change.

  • Gross Profit before D&A- Water Services

    : $51.70 million versus $50.84 million estimated by three analysts on average.

  • Gross Profit before D&A- Chemical Technologies

    : $10.92 million versus $14.14 million estimated by three analysts on average.

  • Gross Profit before D&A- Water infrastructure

    : $34.98 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $33.64 million.
Shares of Select Water Solutions, Inc. have returned +8.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

