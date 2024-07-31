Back to top

Community Healthcare Trust (CHCT) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Community Healthcare Trust (CHCT - Free Report) reported $27.52 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 1.1%. EPS of $0.53 for the same period compares to $0.24 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -8.34% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $30.02 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.59, the EPS surprise was -10.17%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Community Healthcare Trust performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Rental income

    : $27.91 million compared to the $29.18 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.3% year over year.

  • Revenues- Other operating interest

    : -$0.39 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -137.2%.

  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted)

    : -$0.42 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $0.15.
Shares of Community Healthcare Trust have returned +17.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

