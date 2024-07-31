Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Littelfuse (LFUS) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2024, Littelfuse (LFUS - Free Report) reported revenue of $558.49 million, down 8.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.97, compared to $3.12 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.29% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $540.73 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.75, the EPS surprise was +12.57%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Littelfuse performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Industrial

    : $83.89 million versus $76.78 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.6% change.

  • Net Sales- Electronics

    : $305.64 million compared to the $290.79 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -12.7% year over year.

  • Net Sales- Transportation

    : $168.96 million compared to the $173.35 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.8% year over year.

  • Operating income / (loss)- Electronic

    : $46.17 million compared to the $39.52 million average estimate based on three analysts.

  • Operating income / (loss)- Industrial

    : $9.55 million compared to the $6.96 million average estimate based on three analysts.

  • Operating income / (loss)- Transportation

    : $15.23 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $16.59 million.
Shares of Littelfuse have returned +5.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

