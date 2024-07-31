Back to top

Image: Bigstock

DoubleVerify (DV) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

DoubleVerify Holdings (DV - Free Report) reported $155.89 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 16.6%. EPS of $0.04 for the same period compares to $0.07 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $153.62 million, representing a surprise of +1.48%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.04.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how DoubleVerify performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue by customer type- Measurement

    : $54.82 million versus $53.37 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +21.9% change.

  • Revenue by customer type- Supply-side customer

    : $13.60 million compared to the $11.94 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +25.8% year over year.

  • Revenue by customer type- Activation

    : $87.47 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $88.18 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.2%.
View all Key Company Metrics for DoubleVerify here>>>

Shares of DoubleVerify have returned +3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

