Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, NMI Holdings (NMIH) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended June 2024, NMI Holdings (NMIH - Free Report) reported revenue of $162.12 million, up 13.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.20, compared to $0.95 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $158.78 million, representing a surprise of +2.11%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +15.38%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.04.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how NMI Holdings performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Insurance in force (IIF)

    : $203.50 billion compared to the $204.65 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

  • Risk in force(RIF)

    : $53.96 billion versus $53.09 billion estimated by three analysts on average.

  • Combined ratio

    : 20.3% versus 28.6% estimated by three analysts on average.

  • Loss ratio

    : 0.2% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 8.4%.

  • Expense Ratio

    : 20.1% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 21.3%.

  • Net investment income

    : $20.69 million versus $20.55 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +25.3% change.

  • Net Premiums Earned

    : $141.17 million compared to the $137.80 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.1% year over year.

  • Other Revenues

    : $0.27 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $0.42 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +46.2%.
View all Key Company Metrics for NMI Holdings here>>>

Shares of NMI Holdings have returned +15.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


NMI Holdings Inc (NMIH) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise