TPG RE Finance Trust (TRTX) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
TPG RE Finance Trust (TRTX - Free Report) reported $39.3 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 20.5%. EPS of $0.28 for the same period compares to -$0.18 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.31% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $38.42 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.28, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how TPG RE Finance Trust performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Net Interest Income: $27.53 million compared to the $28.42 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Other income, net: $3.49 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $3.40 million.
Total other revenue: $11.78 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $10 million.
Revenue from real estate owned operations: $8.28 million versus $6.60 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of TPG RE Finance Trust have returned +4.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.