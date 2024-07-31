Unum (UNM) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2024, Unum (
UNM Quick Quote UNM - Free Report) reported revenue of $3.24 billion, up 4.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.16, compared to $2.06 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.23 billion, representing a surprise of +0.54%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +6.93%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.02.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Unum performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Other Expense Ratio - Unum US Supplemental and Voluntary: 22.1% versus 21.2% estimated by 11 analysts on average. Benefit Ratio - Colonial Life Segment: 47.8% versus the 11-analyst average estimate of 49.1%. Other Expense Ratio - Colonial Life Segment: 19.4% versus 19.1% estimated by 11 analysts on average. Other Expense Ratio - Unum US Group Life and Accidental Death & Dismemberment: 12.5% compared to the 12.3% average estimate based on 11 analysts. Adjusted Operating Revenue- Unum US Group Disability- Premium Income- Total: $797.80 million versus $805.80 million estimated by 11 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.3% change. Revenue- Net investment income: $545.10 million versus the 11-analyst average estimate of $525.94 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.6%. Adjusted Operating Revenue- Unum US Group Disability- Other Income: $57.50 million compared to the $57.15 million average estimate based on 11 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.9% year over year. Adjusted Operating Revenue- Unum US Group Disability- Total: $933.60 million compared to the $943.43 million average estimate based on 11 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.9% year over year. Adjusted Operating Revenue- Unum US Group Life and Accidental Death & Dismemberment- Total Premium Income: $493.90 million versus the 11-analyst average estimate of $487.77 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7%. Adjusted Operating Revenue- Unum US Group Life and Accidental Death & Dismemberment- Net Investment Income: $22.50 million versus $22.27 million estimated by 11 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.7% change. Adjusted Operating Revenue- Unum US Group Disability- Net Investment Income: $78.30 million versus $80.50 million estimated by 11 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.5% change. Revenue- Other income: $71.50 million compared to the $73.71 million average estimate based on 11 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.6% year over year. View all Key Company Metrics for Unum here>>>
Shares of Unum have returned +4.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
