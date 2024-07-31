Back to top

Axos Financial (AX) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2024, Axos Financial (AX - Free Report) reported revenue of $290.92 million, up 23% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.83, compared to $1.50 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $296.02 million, representing a surprise of -1.72%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.67%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.80.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Axos Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency ratio

    : 48.3% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 45.5%.

  • Net Interest Margin

    : 4.7% versus 4.8% estimated by four analysts on average.

  • Average Interest-Earning Assets

    : $22.36 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $22.05 billion.

  • Net charge-offs to average loans

    : 0.1% versus 0.1% estimated by three analysts on average.

  • Net Interest Income

    : $260.06 million compared to the $264.72 million average estimate based on four analysts.

  • Total Non-Interest Income

    : $30.86 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $32.53 million.

  • Mortgage Banking Income

    : $3.19 million compared to the $1.90 million average estimate based on three analysts.

  • Banking and service fees

    : $8.44 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $8.18 million.

  • Prepayment penalty fee income

    : $0.53 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.50 million.
Shares of Axos Financial have returned +33.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

