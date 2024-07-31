Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Lemonade (LMND) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended June 2024, Lemonade (LMND - Free Report) reported revenue of $122 million, up 16.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.81, compared to -$0.97 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.37% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $122.46 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.85, the EPS surprise was +4.71%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Lemonade performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • In force premium (end of period)

    : $838.80 million compared to the $841.47 million average estimate based on five analysts.

  • Customers (end of period)

    : 2,167,194 versus 2,165,646 estimated by four analysts on average.

  • Net loss ratio

    : 79% compared to the 83.8% average estimate based on four analysts.

  • Premium per Customer (end of period)

    : $387 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $388.77.

  • Gross loss ratio

    : 79% versus 85.8% estimated by four analysts on average.

  • Net investment income

    : $8.10 million versus $7.50 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +44.6% change.

  • Ceding commission income

    : $16.50 million compared to the $20.13 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.7% year over year.

  • Commission income

    : $8.10 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $6.08 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +62%.

  • Net earned premium

    : $89.30 million versus $88.94 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.7% change.
View all Key Company Metrics for Lemonade here>>>

Shares of Lemonade have returned +39.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Lemonade, Inc. (LMND) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise