Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Hawaiian Holdings (HA) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended June 2024, Hawaiian Holdings (HA - Free Report) reported revenue of $731.91 million, up 3.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$1.37, compared to -$0.47 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $749.3 million, representing a surprise of -2.32%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -7.87%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$1.27.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Hawaiian Holdings performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Aircraft fuel, including taxes and oil

    : $179.15 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $195.60.

  • Passenger Load Factor

    : 86.5% versus 86.4% estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Operating Revenue- Other

    : $65.88 million versus $73.82 million estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Operating Revenue- Passenger

    : $666.03 million versus $677.80 million estimated by two analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Hawaiian Holdings here>>>

Shares of Hawaiian Holdings have returned -3.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (HA) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise