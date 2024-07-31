We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Equitable Holdings (EQH) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
Equitable Holdings, Inc. (EQH - Free Report) reported $3.62 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 8.5%. EPS of $1.43 for the same period compares to $1.17 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.79 billion, representing a surprise of -4.35%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.14%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.40.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Equitable Holdings performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Equitable Holdings here>>>
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Individual Retirement - Account Values - Total - Net flows: $1.86 billion compared to the $1.84 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
Individual Retirement - Account Values - General Account - Balance as of end of period: $61.13 billion versus $60.37 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
Individual Retirement - Separate Accounts: $40.81 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $41.53 billion.
Individual Retirement - Total Account Value - EOP: $101.94 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $93.43 billion.
Segment revenues- Corporate and Other: $228 million versus $264.33 million estimated by three analysts on average.
Segment revenues- Legacy: $200 million compared to the $207.83 million average estimate based on three analysts.
Segment revenues- Wealth Management: $442 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $439.92 million.
Individual Retirement- Policy charges, fee income and premiums: $176 million versus $178.46 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Individual Retirement- Net investment income (loss): $548 million compared to the $548.93 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Individual Retirement- Net derivative gains (losses): -$6 million compared to the -$5.56 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Individual Retirement- Investment management, service fees and other income: $92 million versus $90.49 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Group Retirement- Policy charges, fee income and premiums: $79 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $72.52 million.
Shares of Equitable Holdings have returned +5.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.