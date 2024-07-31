We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Compared to Estimates, Denny's (DENN) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
For the quarter ended June 2024, Denny's (DENN - Free Report) reported revenue of $115.93 million, down 0.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.13, compared to $0.14 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $118.91 million, representing a surprise of -2.51%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -23.53%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.17.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Denny's performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Changes in Same-Restaurant Sales - Domestic Franchise Restaurants: -0.4% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 0.9%.
Total restaurants end of period: 1,603 versus 1,613 estimated by four analysts on average.
Franchised and licensed restaurants at end of period: 1,528 versus 1,536 estimated by four analysts on average.
Company operated restaurants at end of period: 75 versus 77 estimated by four analysts on average.
Changes in Same-Restaurant Sales - Domestic System-wide Restaurants: -0.6% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 0.7%.
Restaurant Ending Units - Denny's - Company: 64 versus 64 estimated by two analysts on average.
Revenue- Franchise and license revenue: $61.58 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $63.31 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.7%.
Revenue- Company restaurant sales: $54.35 million compared to the $55.84 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1% year over year.
Revenue- Franchise and license revenue- Advertising revenue: $20.79 million versus $19.92 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.7% change.
Revenue- Franchise and license revenue- Initial and other fees: $2.45 million versus $3.25 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Revenue- Franchise and license revenue- Occupancy revenue: $8.33 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $9 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -9.4%.
Revenue- Franchise and license revenue- Royalties: $30.01 million versus $30.86 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Denny's have returned +12% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.