Insights Into Magna (MGA) Q2: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics
Analysts on Wall Street project that Magna (MGA - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.54 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 2.7% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $11.12 billion, increasing 1.3% from the same quarter last year.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 3% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.
With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Magna metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.
Analysts forecast 'Sales- Body Exteriors & Structures' to reach $4.59 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.1%.
Analysts expect 'Sales- Power & Vision' to come in at $3.97 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +14.6% year over year.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Sales- Complete Vehicles' will reach $1.26 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -17.4%.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Sales- Seating Systems' of $1.51 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -5.5%.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Adjusted EBIT- Body Exteriors & Structures' will reach $370.61 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $392 million.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Adjusted EBIT- Power & Vision' reaching $213.99 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $116 million.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Adjusted EBIT- Seating Systems' should come in at $51.51 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $66 million.
Analysts predict that the 'Adjusted EBIT- Complete Vehicles' will reach $5.55 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $34 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
Over the past month, Magna shares have recorded returns of +3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), MGA will likely underperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>