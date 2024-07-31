We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Unveiling ITT (ITT) Q2 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
The upcoming report from ITT (ITT - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.46 per share, indicating an increase of 9.8% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $907.12 million, representing an increase of 8.8% year over year.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 0.2% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some ITT metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Motion Technologies' will reach $386.34 million. The estimate suggests a change of +4.8% year over year.
Analysts expect 'Revenues- Connect & Control Technologies' to come in at $185.96 million. The estimate indicates a change of +8% from the prior-year quarter.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Industrial Process' should come in at $337.79 million. The estimate indicates a change of +15.1% from the prior-year quarter.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Operating income (Non gaap)- Connect & Control Technologies' will reach $34.67 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $30.20 million in the same quarter last year.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Operating income (Non gaap)- Motion Technologies' will reach $70.22 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $58.90 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating income (Non gaap)- Industrial Process' should arrive at $71.18 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $67.10 million in the same quarter last year.
View all Key Company Metrics for ITT here>>>
ITT shares have witnessed a change of +11.1% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ITT is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>