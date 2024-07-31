Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Unveiling ITT (ITT) Q2 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from ITT (ITT - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.46 per share, indicating an increase of 9.8% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $907.12 million, representing an increase of 8.8% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 0.2% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some ITT metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Motion Technologies' will reach $386.34 million. The estimate suggests a change of +4.8% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Connect & Control Technologies' to come in at $185.96 million. The estimate indicates a change of +8% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Industrial Process' should come in at $337.79 million. The estimate indicates a change of +15.1% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Operating income (Non gaap)- Connect & Control Technologies' will reach $34.67 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $30.20 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Operating income (Non gaap)- Motion Technologies' will reach $70.22 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $58.90 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating income (Non gaap)- Industrial Process' should arrive at $71.18 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $67.10 million in the same quarter last year.

