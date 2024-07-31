We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Unlocking Q2 Potential of MasTec (MTZ): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
In its upcoming report, MasTec (MTZ - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.88 per share, reflecting a decline of 1.1% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $3.09 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.5%.
Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 3% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.
Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.
Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific MasTec metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Communications' of $825.00 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -5%.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Clean Energy and Infrastructure' will reach $1.02 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +5.6% from the prior-year quarter.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Power Delivery' will likely reach $637.50 million. The estimate indicates a change of -9.3% from the prior-year quarter.
The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Oil & Gas' stands at $601.00 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +75.8%.
View all Key Company Metrics for MasTec here>>>
Over the past month, shares of MasTec have returned +5.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. Currently, MTZ carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>