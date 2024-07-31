We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Exploring Analyst Estimates for Wesco International (WCC) Q2 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS
In its upcoming report, Wesco International (WCC - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $3.48 per share, reflecting a decline of 6.2% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $5.57 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 3.1%.
Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 0.1% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.
Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.
Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Wesco International metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Electrical & Electronic Solutions' will reach $2.18 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -0.9%.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Utility & Broadband Solutions' reaching $1.53 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -9.5% from the prior-year quarter.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Communications & Security Solutions' should arrive at $1.84 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -0.6% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts predict that the 'Geographic Revenue- Canada' will reach $724.67 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -6.3%.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Geographic Revenue- United States' will reach $4.26 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -0.3% year over year.
Analysts expect 'Geographic Revenue- Other International' to come in at $580.94 million. The estimate points to a change of -17% from the year-ago quarter.
Shares of Wesco International have experienced a change of +8.5% in the past month compared to the -0.4% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), WCC is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.