We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Unveiling Celanese (CE) Q2 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts forecast that Celanese (CE - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $2.80 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 29%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $2.73 billion, exhibiting a decline of 2.5% compared to the year-ago quarter.
Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 2.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.
In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Celanese metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.
Analysts expect 'Net Sales- Acetyl Chain' to come in at $1.22 billion. The estimate points to a change of -0.9% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- Engineered Materials' will reach $1.56 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1.8%.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Operating EBITDA- Acetyl Chain' will reach $394.46 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $386 million in the same quarter last year.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Operating EBITDA- Engineered Materials' reaching $349.97 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $317 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Celanese here>>>
Shares of Celanese have demonstrated returns of +4.9% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), CE is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>