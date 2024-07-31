Lincoln Electric (LECO) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Lincoln Electric Holdings (
LECO Quick Quote LECO - Free Report) reported $1.02 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 3.7%. EPS of $2.34 for the same period compares to $2.44 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.29% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.02 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.30, the EPS surprise was +1.74%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Lincoln Electric performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Net Sales- The Harris Products Group: $133.99 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $128.52 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.9%. Net Sales- International Welding: $238.76 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $236.15 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.8%. Net Sales- Americas Welding: $648.94 million compared to the $660.25 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.1% year over year. Total Sales- The Harris Products Group: $137.26 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $129.06 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.2%. Total Sales- International Welding: $247.61 million versus $241.87 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5.4% change. Inter-segment sales- Americas Welding: $37.80 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $30.75 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +22.5%. Inter-segment sales- International Welding: $8.85 million compared to the $7.85 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.7% year over year. Inter-segment sales- The Harris Products Group: $3.27 million versus $2.73 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.1% change. Total Sales- Americas Welding: $686.74 million versus $699.21 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3% change. Total Sales- Corporate and Elimination: -$49.92 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$41.33 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +18.8%. Adjusted EBIT- Americas Welding: $136.65 million compared to the $132.82 million average estimate based on five analysts. Adjusted EBIT- Corporate/Eliminations: -$6.26 million compared to the -$2.37 million average estimate based on five analysts. View all Key Company Metrics for Lincoln Electric here>>>
Shares of Lincoln Electric have returned +14.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.
View all Key Company Metrics for Lincoln Electric here>>>
Net Sales- The Harris Products Group: $133.99 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $128.52 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.9%.
Net Sales- International Welding: $238.76 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $236.15 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.8%.
Net Sales- Americas Welding: $648.94 million compared to the $660.25 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.1% year over year.
Total Sales- The Harris Products Group: $137.26 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $129.06 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.2%.
Total Sales- International Welding: $247.61 million versus $241.87 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5.4% change.
Inter-segment sales- Americas Welding: $37.80 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $30.75 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +22.5%.
Inter-segment sales- International Welding: $8.85 million compared to the $7.85 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.7% year over year.
Inter-segment sales- The Harris Products Group: $3.27 million versus $2.73 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.1% change.
Total Sales- Americas Welding: $686.74 million versus $699.21 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3% change.
Total Sales- Corporate and Elimination: -$49.92 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$41.33 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +18.8%.
Adjusted EBIT- Americas Welding: $136.65 million compared to the $132.82 million average estimate based on five analysts.
Adjusted EBIT- Corporate/Eliminations: -$6.26 million compared to the -$2.37 million average estimate based on five analysts.
