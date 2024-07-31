Back to top

Dayforce (DAY) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Dayforce (DAY - Free Report) reported $423.3 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 15.7%. EPS of $0.48 for the same period compares to $0.32 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $417.41 million, representing a surprise of +1.41%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +29.73%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.37.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Dayforce performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Professional services and other

    : $58.30 million compared to the $51.96 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.3% year over year.

  • Revenue- Recurring

    : $365 million versus $366.14 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15.9% change.

  • Revenue- Cloud professional services and other - Dayforce professional services and other

    : $56.40 million compared to the $48.63 million average estimate based on two analysts.

  • Other recurring

    : $18.80 million compared to the $19.66 million average estimate based on two analysts.

  • Revenue- Total Powerpay recurring

    : $24.60 million versus $25.05 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.1% change.

  • Revenue- Total Cloud recurring

    : $346.20 million compared to the $346.86 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +18.4% year over year.

  • Revenue- Cloud professional services and other - Powerpay professional services and other

    : $0.10 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $3.93 million.
Shares of Dayforce have returned +5.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

