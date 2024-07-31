Back to top

United Therapeutics (UTHR) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

United Therapeutics (UTHR - Free Report) reported $714.9 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 19.9%. EPS of $5.85 for the same period compares to $5.24 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $683.04 million, representing a surprise of +4.66%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -7.58%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $6.33.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how United Therapeutics performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Rest-of-World

    : $39.70 million versus $33.53 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15.1% change.

  • Revenues- United States

    : $675.20 million compared to the $625.85 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +20.1% year over year.

  • Revenues- Unituxin

    : $51.70 million versus $52.79 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.7% change.

  • Revenues- Adcirca

    : $5.70 million versus $5.55 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -24% change.

  • Revenues- Remodulin

    : $147.30 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $127.31 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +15.8%.

  • Revenues- Tyvaso

    : $398.20 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $385.13 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +24.9%.

  • Revenues- Orenitram

    : $107.10 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $106.07 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.6%.

  • Revenues- Other products

    : $4.90 million versus $4.07 million estimated by three analysts on average.

  • Revenue- Tyvaso DPI

    : $258.30 million versus $240.50 million estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Revenue- Nebulized Tyvaso

    : $139.90 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $140.42 million.
Shares of United Therapeutics have returned +6.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

