Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Timken (TKR) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

Timken (TKR - Free Report) reported $1.18 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 7.1%. EPS of $1.63 for the same period compares to $2.01 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.18 billion, representing a surprise of +0.22%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.87%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.60.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Timken performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Industrial Motion

    : $398.90 million compared to the $412.97 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.9% year over year.

  • Net Sales- Engineered Bearings

    : $783.40 million compared to the $763.64 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -8.6% year over year.

  • Adjusted EBITDA- Engineered Bearings

    : $166.20 million versus $161.40 million estimated by three analysts on average.

  • Adjusted EBITDA- Industrial Motion

    : $79.70 million compared to the $77.19 million average estimate based on three analysts.

  • EBITDA- Engineered Bearings

    : $163.30 million versus $165.34 million estimated by two analysts on average.

  • EBITDA- Industrial Motion

    : $75.60 million compared to the $75.61 million average estimate based on two analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Timken here>>>

Shares of Timken have returned +7.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Timken Company (The) (TKR) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise