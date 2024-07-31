Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Central Pacific Financial (CPF) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Central Pacific Financial (CPF - Free Report) reported $64.04 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.4%. EPS of $0.58 for the same period compares to $0.53 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $61.74 million, representing a surprise of +3.73%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +20.83%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.48.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Central Pacific Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total nonperforming assets

    : $10.26 million compared to the $10.62 million average estimate based on two analysts.

  • Efficiency Ratio

    : 64.3% compared to the 65.3% average estimate based on two analysts.

  • Net Interest Margin

    : 3% compared to the 2.9% average estimate based on two analysts.

  • Net charge-offs to average loans

    : 0.3% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 0.3%.

  • Total nonaccrual loans

    : $10.26 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $10.62 million.

  • Average Balance - Total interest earning assets

    : $7.03 billion versus $7.03 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Net Interest Income

    : $51.92 million versus $50.53 million estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Net Interest Income (FTE)

    : $52.08 million versus $50.72 million estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Total noninterest Income/ Total other operating income

    : $12.12 million compared to the $11.21 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Central Pacific Financial have returned +21.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

