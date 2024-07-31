Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Macerich (MAC) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Macerich (MAC - Free Report) reported $215.52 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.5%. EPS of $0.44 for the same period compares to -$0.07 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $218.99 million, representing a surprise of -1.59%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +10.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.40.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Macerich performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Leasing Revenue- Minimum rents

    : $132.41 million compared to the $127.18 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.2% year over year.

  • Management Companies revenues

    : $6.78 million compared to the $8.06 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -15.6% year over year.

  • Leasing Revenue- Tenant recoveries

    : $58.43 million compared to the $57.68 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.6% year over year.

  • Leasing Revenue- Percentage rents

    : $2.88 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $5.60 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -36.1%.

  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted)

    : $1.16 versus the five-analyst average estimate of -$0.05.
Shares of Macerich have returned +14.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

