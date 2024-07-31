Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Trane Technologies (TT) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Trane Technologies (TT - Free Report) reported $5.31 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 12.8%. EPS of $3.30 for the same period compares to $2.68 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.11 billion, representing a surprise of +3.83%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +7.14%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.08.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Trane Technologies performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total Bookings

    : $5.34 billion versus $4.82 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Revenues- Americas

    : $4.29 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $4.04 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +16.2%.

  • Revenues- EMEA

    : $645.30 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $656.32 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.5%.

  • Revenues- Asia Pacific

    : $371.20 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $410.32 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.9%.
Shares of Trane Technologies have returned +1.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

