Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Johnson Controls (JCI) Q3 Earnings

Johnson Controls (JCI - Free Report) reported $7.23 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.4%. EPS of $1.14 for the same period compares to $1.03 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.75% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.36 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.08, the EPS surprise was +5.56%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Johnson Controls performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Building Solutions North America

    : $2.90 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.89 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.8%.

  • Net Sales- Building Solutions EMEA/LA

    : $1.08 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.09 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.4%.

  • Net Sales- Building Solutions Asia Pacific

    : $575 million compared to the $622.12 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -21.9% year over year.

  • Net Sales- Global Products

    : $2.68 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.77 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.4%.

  • Total Segment Adjusted EBITA- Global Products

    : $655 million versus $455.57 million estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of Johnson Controls have returned +4.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

