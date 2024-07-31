Penske (PAG) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2024, Penske Automotive (
PAG Quick Quote PAG - Free Report) reported revenue of $7.7 billion, up 3.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.61, compared to $4.41 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.02% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.7 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.43, the EPS surprise was +5.25%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Penske performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Retail Automotive Revenue Per Vehicle Retailed - Used Vehicles: $34,707 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $34,132.45. Retail Commercial Truck Units - Total: 5,248 compared to the 4,921 average estimate based on three analysts. Retail Automotive Units - Used Retail: 65,571 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 69,233. Retail Automotive Gross Profit Per Vehicle Retailed - Used Vehicles: $1,822 compared to the $1,780.15 average estimate based on three analysts. Revenue- Retail Automotive- Fleet and Wholesale: $382.30 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $398.46 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.3%. Revenue- Commercial Vehicle Distribution and Other: $189 million compared to the $156.04 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +31.9% year over year. Revenue- Retail Automotive- Service and Parts: $752.80 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $736.49 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.9%. Revenue- Retail Automotive- Finance and Insurance, Net: $208.70 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $222.27 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.5%. Revenue- Retail Automotive- Used Vehicles: $2.28 billion versus $2.37 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.3% change. Revenue- Retail Automotive- New Vehicles: $3 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.92 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.2%. Revenue- Retail Commercial Truck: $892.30 million compared to the $890.60 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.9% year over year. Revenue- Retail Automotive: $6.62 billion versus $6.67 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.3% change. View all Key Company Metrics for Penske here>>>
Shares of Penske have returned +12.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
Image: Bigstock
Penske (PAG) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
For the quarter ended June 2024, Penske Automotive (PAG - Free Report) reported revenue of $7.7 billion, up 3.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.61, compared to $4.41 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.02% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.7 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.43, the EPS surprise was +5.25%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Penske performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Penske here>>>
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Retail Automotive Revenue Per Vehicle Retailed - Used Vehicles: $34,707 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $34,132.45.
Retail Commercial Truck Units - Total: 5,248 compared to the 4,921 average estimate based on three analysts.
Retail Automotive Units - Used Retail: 65,571 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 69,233.
Retail Automotive Gross Profit Per Vehicle Retailed - Used Vehicles: $1,822 compared to the $1,780.15 average estimate based on three analysts.
Revenue- Retail Automotive- Fleet and Wholesale: $382.30 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $398.46 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.3%.
Revenue- Commercial Vehicle Distribution and Other: $189 million compared to the $156.04 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +31.9% year over year.
Revenue- Retail Automotive- Service and Parts: $752.80 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $736.49 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.9%.
Revenue- Retail Automotive- Finance and Insurance, Net: $208.70 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $222.27 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.5%.
Revenue- Retail Automotive- Used Vehicles: $2.28 billion versus $2.37 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.3% change.
Revenue- Retail Automotive- New Vehicles: $3 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.92 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.2%.
Revenue- Retail Commercial Truck: $892.30 million compared to the $890.60 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.9% year over year.
Revenue- Retail Automotive: $6.62 billion versus $6.67 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.3% change.
Shares of Penske have returned +12.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.