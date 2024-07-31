Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Garmin (GRMN) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Garmin (GRMN - Free Report) reported $1.51 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 14.1%. EPS of $1.58 for the same period compares to $1.45 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.44 billion, representing a surprise of +4.85%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +12.86%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.40.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Garmin performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Marine

    : $272.95 million versus $258.52 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +26.5% change.

  • Net Sales- Aviation

    : $218.25 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $218.13 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.4%.

  • Net Sales- Fitness

    : $428.40 million versus $378.82 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +27.9% change.

  • Net Sales- Outdoor

    : $439.87 million compared to the $472.29 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.8% year over year.

  • Net Sales- Auto OEM

    : $147.19 million versus $150.94 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +40.8% change.

  • Operating income- Fitness

    : $107.61 million compared to the $72.79 million average estimate based on three analysts.

  • Operating income- Outdoor

    : $135.59 million compared to the $142.18 million average estimate based on three analysts.

  • Operating income- Aviation

    : $50.49 million versus $57.23 million estimated by three analysts on average.

  • Operating income- Marine

    : $59.89 million versus $46.53 million estimated by three analysts on average.

  • Gross profit- Auto OEM

    : $24.28 million compared to the $33.13 million average estimate based on three analysts.

  • Gross profit- Fitness

    : $245.25 million versus $206.27 million estimated by three analysts on average.

  • Gross profit- Outdoor

    : $284.21 million compared to the $301.85 million average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of Garmin have returned +11.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

