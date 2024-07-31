Back to top

Parsons (PSN) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Parsons (PSN - Free Report) reported $1.67 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 23.2%. EPS of $0.84 for the same period compares to $0.63 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.53 billion, representing a surprise of +9.20%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +27.27%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.66.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Parsons performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Critical Infrastructure

    : $682 million versus $644.75 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.8% change.

  • Revenue- Federal Solutions

    : $989 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $884.96 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +29.6%.

  • Adjusted EBITDA- Critical Infrastructure

    : $35.61 million versus $42.27 million estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Adjusted EBITDA- Federal Solutions

    : $102.78 million compared to the $76.17 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Parsons have returned -3.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

