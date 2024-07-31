Back to top

Fiverr (FVRR) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Fiverr International (FVRR - Free Report) reported $94.66 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.9%. EPS of $0.58 for the same period compares to $0.49 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $94.69 million, representing a surprise of -0.03%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.58.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Fiverr performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Take Rate

    : 33% versus 32.5% estimated by three analysts on average.

  • Active buyers

    : 3.9 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of 3.98 million.

  • Spend per buyer

    : $290 versus $287.56 estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of Fiverr have returned +2.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

