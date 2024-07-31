Back to top

ADP (ADP) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Automatic Data Processing (ADP - Free Report) reported $4.77 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.5%. EPS of $2.09 for the same period compares to $1.89 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.73 billion, representing a surprise of +0.71%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +0.97%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.07.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how ADP performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Average paid PEO worksite employees during the period

    : 742 versus 741 estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Revenues- Interest on funds held for clients

    : $276.80 million compared to the $258.87 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +17.4% year over year.

  • Revenues- PEO revenues

    : $1.55 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.52 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.3%.

  • Revenues- Revenues, other than interest on funds held for clients and PEO revenues

    : $2.94 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.95 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.7%.

  • Segment revenues- Employer Services

    : $3.22 billion versus $3.22 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.5% change.

  • Segment revenues- PEO Services

    : $1.55 billion compared to the $1.52 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.4% year over year.

  • Segment revenues- Other

    : -$2.40 million versus -$2.48 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -20% change.
Shares of ADP have returned +8.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

