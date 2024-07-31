We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
ADP (ADP) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
Automatic Data Processing (ADP - Free Report) reported $4.77 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.5%. EPS of $2.09 for the same period compares to $1.89 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.73 billion, representing a surprise of +0.71%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +0.97%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.07.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how ADP performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Average paid PEO worksite employees during the period: 742 versus 741 estimated by two analysts on average.
Revenues- Interest on funds held for clients: $276.80 million compared to the $258.87 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +17.4% year over year.
Revenues- PEO revenues: $1.55 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.52 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.3%.
Revenues- Revenues, other than interest on funds held for clients and PEO revenues: $2.94 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.95 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.7%.
Segment revenues- Employer Services: $3.22 billion versus $3.22 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.5% change.
Segment revenues- PEO Services: $1.55 billion compared to the $1.52 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.4% year over year.
Segment revenues- Other: -$2.40 million versus -$2.48 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -20% change.
Shares of ADP have returned +8.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.