Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Spire (SR) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended June 2024, Spire (SR - Free Report) reported revenue of $414.1 million, down 1.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.14, compared to -$0.42 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.32% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $415.45 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.18, the EPS surprise was +22.22%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Spire performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Operating Revenues- Gas Utility

    : $372.70 million versus $374.74 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.9% change.

  • Operating Revenues- Gas Marketing

    : $21.20 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $17.96 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8.2%.

  • Operating Revenues- Midstream

    : $32.50 million compared to the $20.55 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +86.8% year over year.

  • Operating Revenues- Other

    : $4.80 million versus $3.84 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.6% change.

  • Operating Revenues- Eliminations

    : -$17.10 million versus -$12.69 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +21.3% change.

  • Operating Income- Gas Marketing

    : -$5.20 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of -$3.87 million.

  • Operating Income- Midstream

    : $18.80 million versus $10 million estimated by three analysts on average.

  • Operating Income- Gas Utility

    : $17 million versus $29.48 million estimated by three analysts on average.

  • Operating Income- Other

    : $0.10 million compared to the $0.06 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Spire have returned +11.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

