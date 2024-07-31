Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About GE HealthCare (GEHC) Q2 Earnings

GE HealthCare Technologies (GEHC - Free Report) reported $4.84 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.5%. EPS of $1.00 for the same period compares to $0.92 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.03% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.89 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.98, the EPS surprise was +2.04%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how GE HealthCare performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Imaging

    : $2.60 billion compared to the $2.66 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

  • Revenues- Ultrasound

    : $823 million versus $842.60 million estimated by three analysts on average.

  • Revenues- Other

    : $9 million compared to the $19.63 million average estimate based on three analysts.

  • Revenues- PDx

    : $639 million compared to the $603.42 million average estimate based on three analysts.

  • Revenues- PCS

    : $772 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $764.73 million.
Shares of GE HealthCare have returned +8.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

